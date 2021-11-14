President Claude LeBlanc Just Bought 3.3% More Shares In Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Investors who take an interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) should definitely note that the President, Claude LeBlanc, recently paid US$15.91 per share to buy US$159k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ambac Financial Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Claude LeBlanc was the biggest purchase of Ambac Financial Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$16.60. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Ambac Financial Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Claude LeBlanc was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AMBC Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2021

Does Ambac Financial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Ambac Financial Group insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ambac Financial Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Ambac Financial Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Ambac Financial Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

