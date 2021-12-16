President Chad Stephens Just Bought 9.1% More Shares In PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Chad Stephens, the President of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) recently shelled out US$93k to buy stock, at US$2.28 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 9.1%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

PHX Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Christopher Fraser bought US$160k worth of shares at a price of US$2.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$2.36), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While PHX Minerals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PHX Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of PHX Minerals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 14% of PHX Minerals shares, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The PHX Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest PHX Minerals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, PHX Minerals has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

