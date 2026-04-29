President CEO Sells HMN 7,500 Shares for $346,000

Key Points

7,500 shares sold directly by Marita Zuraitis on April 23, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$346,000 (at around $46.16 per share).

The transaction represented 2.27% of Zuraitis's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 322,811 shares post-sale.

No indirect or derivative participation; all activity pertains to direct Common Stock holdings with no options or other share classes involved.

Sale size is at the upper end of Zuraitis's recent non-administrative transactions and reflects ongoing, capacity-driven portfolio management.

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Marita Zuraitis, President & CEO of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), reported the direct sale of 7,500 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $346,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,500 Transaction value $346,215 Post-transaction shares (direct) 322,811 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$14.93 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($46.16); post-transaction value based on April 23, 2026 market close ($46.26).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Zuraitis's historical trade sizes?

This 7,500-share sale is the largest routine (non-administrative) disposition by Zuraitis in the past year, exceeding her typical monthly sales of 5,000 shares and aligning with the upper range of her recent trade sizes.

This 7,500-share sale is the largest routine (non-administrative) disposition by Zuraitis in the past year, exceeding her typical monthly sales of 5,000 shares and aligning with the upper range of her recent trade sizes. What is the cumulative impact of this transaction on Zuraitis's ownership?

The direct sale reduced her holdings by 2.3%, leaving 322,811 shares, which maintains a sizable continuing stake valued at approximately $14.93 million as of April 23, 2026.

The direct sale reduced her holdings by 2.3%, leaving 322,811 shares, which maintains a sizable continuing stake valued at approximately $14.93 million as of April 23, 2026. Is there any indirect or derivative involvement in the transaction?

All shares sold were held directly; there were no indirect entities, options, or other share classes involved.

All shares sold were held directly; there were no indirect entities, options, or other share classes involved. What does the sale cadence suggest about future insider activity?

Given the Rule 10b5-1 plan and portfolio management pattern, future transactions are likely to remain periodic and sized relative to declining available share capacity, rather than signaling a strategic shift or change in outlook.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.70 billion Net income (TTM) $162.10 million Dividend yield 3.06% Price (as of market close 4/28/26) $46.13

* 1-year performance is calculated using April 23rd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

HMN offers property and casualty insurance, supplemental insurance products, retirement solutions, and life insurance, with revenue primarily from insurance premiums and investment income.

Horace Mann operates a multi-segment insurance model, generating earnings through underwriting, risk management, and asset management across its insurance and annuity portfolios.

The company targets K-12 educators, administrators, and public school employees in the United States, distributing products through a dedicated sales force of exclusive agents.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a diversified insurance holding company focused on serving the financial and insurance needs of educators and public school employees nationwide. The company markets insurance and retirement solutions through a dedicated sales force of full-time exclusive agents. Its strategic focus targets the education sector, serving educators and public school employees as its primary customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider sales make headlines, but the framing matters here. This one was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, meaning Zuraitis set up the schedule in advance — before having any current information about the company's near-term outlook. That's specifically why these plans exist: to let executives diversify without the optics or legal risk of trading on what they know. Reading sentiment into a 10b5-1 disposition is reading tea leaves. The size also fits the pattern. Yes, 7,500 shares is at the upper end of her cadence, but it's a 2.3% trim of a much larger position. She still holds 322,811 shares worth roughly $14.9 million — a stake far bigger than what she sold. CEOs losing faith in their own company don't leave eight figures of personal wealth on the table. What's actually worth watching isn't this single sale but the rhythm. Monthly dispositions in the 5,000–7,500 share range suggest a personal liquidity or diversification program, not a tactical exit. If that cadence breaks — either an acceleration in size or an unexpected pause around major company news — that would tell investors more than any individual filing does. For now, this reads as routine portfolio management from an executive who remains substantially exposed to her own company's performance.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.