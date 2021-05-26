President Brian Kahn Just Bought 16% More Shares In Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, Brian Kahn, recently bought a whopping US$36m worth of stock, at a price of US$36.00. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 16%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Franchise Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Brian Kahn is the biggest insider purchase of Franchise Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$36.82. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Franchise Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Franchise Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$32.18. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:FRG Insider Trading Volume May 26th 2021

Does Franchise Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Franchise Group insiders own about US$274m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Franchise Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Franchise Group. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Franchise Group. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Franchise Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

