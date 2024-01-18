President Biden's son Hunter faces Feb. 28 deposition in impeachment inquiry

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will appear on Feb. 28 before House of Representatives committees undertaking an impeachment inquiry into his father, according to a statement issued by the committee chairs on Thursday.

"His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates," James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Jim Jordan, House Judiciary chairman, said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas)

