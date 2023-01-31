President Biden to host brazil's Lula on Feb. 10 -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the White House on Feb. 10, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The two presidents will discuss the United States’ unwavering support of Brazil’s democracy and how the two countries can continue to work together to promote inclusion and democratic values in the region and around the world, particularly in the lead-up to the March 2023 Summit for Democracy," she said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

