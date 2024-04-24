President Biden demonstrates unwavering commitment to the $95 billion National Security Package

President Biden has released a resounding supporting document for the recently passed $95bn National Security Package.

The bill, a crucial step in bolstering national security, was successfully approved by the Senate and cleared to proceed to the next stage of the law-making process.

Senate and POTUS approve landmark bill

President Biden would release a statement on the White House official site saying “a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House to answer history’s call at this critical inflection point. Congress has passed my legislation to strengthen our national security and send a message to the world about the power of American leadership: we stand resolutely for democracy and freedom, and against tyranny and oppression.”

The Senate was in gridlock for most of the year, with much debate about how much the United States would contribute to foreign aid.

The vote has come to a close with a vote of 79 to 18 to send $61bn in financial aid to repair and support the war-torn Ukraine. The bill also earmarks $15bn in military aid to Israel and $9 billion to the ravaged and decimated land of Gaza.

Almost all of the agreed aid fractured the Republican party’s Senators, but it finally passed. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) would tell reporters outside the decision made in the chamber “The Senate sends a unified message to the entire world. America will always defend democracy in its hour of need. We tell our allies we will stand with you. We tell our adversaries don’t mess with us.”

President Biden would reiterate this message from Schumer, saying “I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week. The need is urgent: for Ukraine, facing unrelenting bombardment from Russia; for Israel, which just faced unprecedented attacks from Iran; for refugees and those impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti; and for our partners seeking security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

The aid the bill will bring also includes an apparent ban on TikTok. The Senate has been concerned with the national security risks the application has brought to American users.

If the bill is singed into law then it will impact the entire political, financial, and national security front of America.

