President Of Arrow Electronics Sold $606K In Stock

Disclosed on May 13, Eric Nowak, President at Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics. The total transaction value is $606,075.

Monitoring the market, Arrow Electronics's shares up by 0.41% at $122.25 during Tuesday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It has one of the world's broadest portfolios of product offerings available from electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers, coupled with a range of services, solutions, and software, the company helps industrial and commercial customers introduce products, reduce their time to market, and enhance their overall competitiveness. The company has two business segments, the components business and the enterprise computing solutions.

A Deep Dive into Arrow Electronics's Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arrow Electronics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.59% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 11.36% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.53, Arrow Electronics showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Arrow Electronics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 16.75 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.23 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Arrow Electronics's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Arrow Electronics's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 10.02, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Arrow Electronics's Insider Trades.

Latest Ratings for ARW

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight Jan 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight Nov 2024 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

