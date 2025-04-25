President Of Apogee Enterprises Makes $515K Buy

Brent C Jewell, President at Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG), reported an insider buy on April 24, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled that Jewell made a notable purchase of 11,297 shares of Apogee Enterprises, valuing at $515,256.

Apogee Enterprises shares are trading down 0.15% at $40.02 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Delving into Apogee Enterprises's Background

Apogee Enterprises Inc provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and high-performance glass and acrylic products used in applications for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing. Its segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Apogee Enterprises's Finances

Revenue Growth: Apogee Enterprises displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 26.12% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.96, Apogee Enterprises showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Apogee Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 10.3 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.64 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Apogee Enterprises's EV/EBITDA ratio at 7.29 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

