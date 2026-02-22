Markets
UWMC

President and CEO Sells UWMC 1.9M Shares for $9.0 Million

February 22, 2026 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Adé Hennis for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • UWM Holdings Corp. President and CEO Mat Ishbia sold 1,898,622 shares of Common Stock indirectly between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, 2026, for a total value of approximately $9.0 million, based on weighted average pricing around $4.74 per share.

  • The transaction reduced total holdings by 47.80%; direct holdings were unchanged at 279,989 shares.

  • 10 stocks we like better than UWM Holdings ›

Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), reported the indirect sale of 1,898,622 shares of Common Stock across three open-market transactions from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12, 2026, for nearly $9 million as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Shares sold (indirect)1,898,622
Transaction value$8,999,468 million
Post-transaction shares (direct)279,989
Post-transaction shares (indirect)1,793,651
Post-transaction value (direct ownership)$1.32 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.74); post-transaction value based on Feb. 12, 2026 market close ($4.70).

Key questions

  • How does the size of this sale compare to Ishbia's historical transactions?
    The sale of 1,898,622 shares is slightly above the recent median insider sale of 1,789,068 shares from September 2025 to Feb. 12, 2026, but the percentage of holdings impacted (47.80%) is substantially higher, reflecting a much smaller remaining capacity.
  • Were these trades discretionary or pre-scheduled?
    All shares were sold under a Rule 10b5-1 pre-arranged trading plan by SFS Corp, removing discretionary timing and aligning with routine liquidity management practices.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$2.70 billion
Net income (TTM)$16.89 million
Dividend yield8.66%
1-year price change-29.57%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

UWM Holdings Corporation is a leading mortgage lender in the United States, specializing in the origination of residential loans. The company operates through a broker-focused wholesale channel to originate mortgage loans, primarily focusing on conforming and government loans.

What this transaction means for investors

Ishbia has been selling thousands of shares throughout the last two months, but all were part of a 10b5-1 trading plan, so they were all sales scheduled ahead of time. Other executives have also been selling shares either through their own trading plan or insider incentive programs. It wouldn’t be surprising if we see the CEO sell more shares within the next few days.

UWMC share prices have been struggling, having fallen nearly 50% over the last five years (as of Feb. 21, 2026). And with the mortgage loan market experiencing low loan volume despite Fed rate cuts lowering loan rates in recent months, that struggle could very well continue for the foreseeable future. Investors may want to keep an eye on how the company does in its Q4 FY 2025 earnings report, which comes out on Feb. 25, 2026, and may help indicate the direction financials are headed for the next fiscal year.

Should you buy stock in UWM Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in UWM Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UWM Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UWMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.