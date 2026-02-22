President and CEO Sells UWMC 1.9M Shares for $9.0 Million

Key Points

UWM Holdings Corp. President and CEO Mat Ishbia sold 1,898,622 shares of Common Stock indirectly between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, 2026, for a total value of approximately $9.0 million, based on weighted average pricing around $4.74 per share.

The transaction reduced total holdings by 47.80%; direct holdings were unchanged at 279,989 shares.

10 stocks we like better than UWM Holdings ›

Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), reported the indirect sale of 1,898,622 shares of Common Stock across three open-market transactions from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12, 2026, for nearly $9 million as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 1,898,622 Transaction value $8,999,468 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 279,989 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,793,651 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.32 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.74); post-transaction value based on Feb. 12, 2026 market close ($4.70).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Ishbia's historical transactions?

The sale of 1,898,622 shares is slightly above the recent median insider sale of 1,789,068 shares from September 2025 to Feb. 12, 2026, but the percentage of holdings impacted (47.80%) is substantially higher, reflecting a much smaller remaining capacity.

The sale of 1,898,622 shares is slightly above the recent median insider sale of 1,789,068 shares from September 2025 to Feb. 12, 2026, but the percentage of holdings impacted (47.80%) is substantially higher, reflecting a much smaller remaining capacity. Were these trades discretionary or pre-scheduled?

All shares were sold under a Rule 10b5-1 pre-arranged trading plan by SFS Corp, removing discretionary timing and aligning with routine liquidity management practices.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.70 billion Net income (TTM) $16.89 million Dividend yield 8.66% 1-year price change -29.57%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

UWM Holdings Corporation is a leading mortgage lender in the United States, specializing in the origination of residential loans. The company operates through a broker-focused wholesale channel to originate mortgage loans, primarily focusing on conforming and government loans.

What this transaction means for investors

Ishbia has been selling thousands of shares throughout the last two months, but all were part of a 10b5-1 trading plan, so they were all sales scheduled ahead of time. Other executives have also been selling shares either through their own trading plan or insider incentive programs. It wouldn’t be surprising if we see the CEO sell more shares within the next few days.

UWMC share prices have been struggling, having fallen nearly 50% over the last five years (as of Feb. 21, 2026). And with the mortgage loan market experiencing low loan volume despite Fed rate cuts lowering loan rates in recent months, that struggle could very well continue for the foreseeable future. Investors may want to keep an eye on how the company does in its Q4 FY 2025 earnings report, which comes out on Feb. 25, 2026, and may help indicate the direction financials are headed for the next fiscal year.

Should you buy stock in UWM Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in UWM Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UWM Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.