President and CEO At Merit Medical Systems Sells $951K Of Stock

Fred Lampropoulos, President and CEO at Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), disclosed an insider sell on June 3, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Lampropoulos's decision to sell 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $951,200.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Merit Medical Systems shares down by 0.0%, trading at $94.6.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Financial Milestones: Merit Medical Systems's Journey

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 48.41% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Merit Medical Systems's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 46.37 , Merit Medical Systems's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.09 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Merit Medical Systems's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.8, Merit Medical Systems demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for MMSI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

