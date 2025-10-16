President and CEO of EBAY Sells 14K Shares for $1.3 Million

Key Points

Jamie Iannone, the President and CEO of eBay , executed open-market sales of common stock.

Eight sales over the course of two days left Jamie Iannone with direct ownership of over 243,000 shares.

Jamie Iannone, President and CEO of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), executed open-market sales totaling 14,442 shares on October 6 and 7, 2025 for a transaction value of approximately $1.3 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 14,442 Transaction value ~$1.3 million Post-transaction shares 243,002 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$22.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $91.71 for sales on October 6 and 7, 2025.

Key questions

How does the current sale compare in size to Jamie Iannone's recent transactions?

The 14,442 shares sold exceed Iannone's median sell trade size over the past year, which is 12,846 shares.

What proportion of direct holdings did this sale represent, and how does that compare to historical norms?

This sale represented 5.61% of Iannone's direct holdings as of October 7, 2025. The elevated proportion reflects reduced remaining share capacity following a series of larger disposals throughout the year.

How does the transaction price relate to market levels at the time of sale and currently?

The weighted average sale price was $91.71 per share on October 7, 2025, reflecting execution near prevailing market values. As of October 11, 2025, eBay shares were priced at $88.55, about 3.4% below the sale price.

What overall trend is evident in Iannone's shareholdings over the past year?

Iannone's direct holdings declined from 487,160 shares as of September 15, 2024, to 243,002 after this sale on October 7, 2025, a reduction of 50.12% from October 7, 2024, to October 7, 2025. The consistent cadence of open-market sales has substantially lowered his direct exposure.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.47 billion Net income (TTM) $2.18 billion Dividend yield 1.73% 1-year price change 35.63%

* 1-year performance calculated using October 7, 2025, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Operates online marketplace platforms, primarily through ebay.com and mobile applications, facilitating the listing, buying, and selling of goods globally.

Serves a diverse customer base including individual consumers, small businesses, retailers, distributors, and commercial sellers seeking global reach.

eBay Inc. is a leading global e-commerce company specializing in online marketplace services that connect buyers and sellers across a wide range of product categories. The company leverages its established digital platform and extensive user base to drive transaction volume and fee-based revenue. eBay's scale, brand recognition, and international presence provide a competitive edge in the specialty retail sector.

Foolish take

While Iannone has lowered his direct stake in eBay, he still has significant indirect holdings. A pair of grantor retained annuity trusts holds over 218,000 shares of the online marketplace.

Shares of eBay have outperformed in 2025. The stock has risen 48% in 2025, compared to a 13% gain for the benchmark S&P 500 index.

In 2019, eBay began paying a dividend that it has raised every year since. At recent prices it offers a measly 1.3% yield but long-term shareholders aren't complaining. Over the past five years, the payout has risen an impressive 81.3%.

Despite a proliferation of e-commerce alternatives over the years, eBay remains relevant. For example, Grammy award-winner Chappell Roan recently wore an upcycled look made from vintage eBay finds to the Met Gala. Following the event, she auctioned the pieces off on eBay as well.

To compete with TikTok Shop, the company recently launched eBay live in the U.S. and abroad. It also launched an AI video tool that helps sellers turn listings into easily shareable short form videos.

Glossary

Open-market sale: When an insider sells company shares on a public stock exchange, not through a private or pre-arranged transaction.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price per share, calculated by weighting each sale price by the number of shares sold at that price.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled directly by an individual, not through trusts or other indirect means.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company’s stock by someone with access to nonpublic, material information about the company.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received from selling shares in a particular transaction.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

1-year price change: The percentage increase or decrease in a stock’s price over the past twelve months.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



