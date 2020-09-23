GoodRx Holdings, which operates a prescription drug price comparison platform, raised $1.1 billion by offering 34.6 million shares (32% insider) at $33, above the range of $24 to $28. GoodRx Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GDRX. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Deutsche Bank and Evercore ISI acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Prescription drug comparison platform GoodRx prices IPO well above the range at $33 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
