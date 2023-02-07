Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Updates Holdings in Civeo (CVEO)

Fintel reports that Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.79MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.32% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.02% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civeo is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from its latest reported closing price of $35.30.

The projected annual revenue for Civeo is $677MM, a decrease of 2.58%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.58.

Fund Sentiment

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civeo. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVEO is 0.4065%, a decrease of 1.3612%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 11,630K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 3,870,376 shares representing 25.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583,170 shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 957,470 shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957,360 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 1.25% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 775,355 shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875,661 shares, representing a decrease of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 595,348 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662,448 shares, representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 532,084 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512,247 shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Civeo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms.

