Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Increases Position in Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR)

Fintel reports that Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.78MM shares of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.01MM shares and 5.11% of the company, an increase in shares of 76.50% and an increase in total ownership of 4.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.64% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nature's Sunshine Products is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 63.64% from its latest reported closing price of $9.35.

The projected annual revenue for Nature's Sunshine Products is $429MM, a decrease of 1.85%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.17.

Fund Sentiment

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nature's Sunshine Products. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NATR is 0.1111%, a decrease of 16.8212%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 14,711K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fosun International holds 2,929,001 shares representing 15.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 2,473,686 shares representing 12.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399,161 shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,125,564 shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131,330 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 47.18% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 604,796 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723,530 shares, representing a decrease of 19.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 22.85% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 510,478 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461,554 shares, representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Nature`s Sunshine Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nature's Sunshine Products, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today.

