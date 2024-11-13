Prescient Therapeutics Warns of Investment Risks

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (AU:PTX) has released an update.

Prescient Therapeutics Limited has highlighted the uncertainties and risks associated with their forward-looking statements, urging investors to exercise caution. The company acknowledges potential challenges in clinical trials and regulatory approvals, which could affect their future performance. Investors are advised to consider these factors carefully before making investment decisions.

