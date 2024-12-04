Prescient Therapeutics Expands Cancer Treatment Innovations

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (AU:PTX) has released an update.
Prescient Therapeutics Limited, a Melbourne-based oncology company, reported a change in director’s interests due to the expiration of unlisted options, emphasizing that the late filing was an isolated incident. The company is actively developing groundbreaking cancer treatments, including PTX-100, which is in advanced clinical trials and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Their innovative platforms, such as CellPryme-M and OmniCAR, are poised to enhance cancer cell therapies, promising significant advancements in personalized medicine.
