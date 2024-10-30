Prescient Therapeutics Advances PTX-100 in Cancer Trials

Prescient Therapeutics Limited (AU:PTX) has released an update.

Prescient Therapeutics is concentrating its efforts on a Phase 2 clinical trial for PTX-100 in cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL), seeing it as a more efficient path to approval and a less competitive patient recruitment landscape. The company holds a cash reserve of $11.5 million, with expenditures aligning with budget expectations, and anticipates increased spending with upcoming clinical activities. Positive industry feedback on CellPryme at the CAR-TCR Summit suggests promising prospects for Prescient’s cell therapy initiatives.

