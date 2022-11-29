With both stocks and bonds down this year, 2022 is ranking to be the second-most volatile year on record. As we approach the new year, putting the 2022 market detractors into context can help you position a portfolio in 2023.

In the upcoming webcast, Preparing Your Portfolio For 2023, Simona Mocuta, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors; Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors; and David Blair, managing director and portfolio manager at Nuveen Asset Management, will discuss the global economy, the impact fiscal and monetary policy will have on markets, and investment ideas to prepare portfolios for 2023.

For example, investors have found refuge in dividend-themed ETF strategies to ride out market volatility. Something like the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) targets firms that have a minimum dividend increase streak of 20 years. Moreover, SDY follows a yield-weighting methodology that allocates a larger weight toward those with higher yields, so the portfolio leans toward mid-sized companies.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend (SPYD) is another one of the low-cost core SPDR Portfolio ETFs, a suite of portfolio building blocks designed to provide broad, diversified exposure to core asset classes. The underlying S&P 500 High Dividend Index is designed to measure the performance of the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 Index.

In addition, yield hunters can also turn to municipal bonds to help diversify their fixed-income portfolios. The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEArca: TFI) tries to reflect the performance of the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money 1-25 Years Index, which seeks to provide exposure to the publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the U.S. dollar denominated long-term tax-exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, and insured bonds

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is another muni bond ETF option for investors. The actively managed ETF seeks to provide broad exposure to municipal bonds that pay income exempt from federal income taxes and employs a systematic, active approach to identify higher-yielding and undervalued municipal bonds with an above-average total return.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about investment ideas for 2023 can register for the Wednesday, November 30 webcast here.

