Preparing for Retirement? Here's Exactly How to Boost Your Monthly Social Security Payout.

Social Security may not be something you're particularly focused on now, especially if you're still plugging away at a job and have a number of working years ahead of you. But it's important to think about Social Security before retirement nears because a big part of snagging a higher monthly payday down the line is being strategic earlier in life.

If you want to set yourself up to score a more generous Social Security benefit in retirement, here are some key steps to take.

1. Work at least 35 years

The monthly Social Security benefit you're eligible for in retirement will hinge on how much income you earn during your 35 most profitable years in the workforce. What this means is that if you don't work a full 35 years, you'll have a $0 factored in for each year that's missing income.

It pays to work at least 35 years for a generous Social Security benefit. So if you're planning to take an extended career break, you might want to reconsider -- or shorten.

Similarly, if you're getting older and are thinking of calling it quits, you may want to push yourself to extend your career if you haven't yet put in a full 35 years. Replacing even one year of zero income with a regular paycheck could result in a much higher monthly benefit throughout retirement.

2. Try to increase your earnings

The monthly benefit you're entitled to from Social Security in retirement will be based on your specific wage history. If you're able to earn more money, you can set yourself up with a higher payday later on.

To that end, try to grow your skills so you can earn promotions and pay raises. And don't be afraid to job-hop if that's what it takes to earn more.

But also, look to the gig economy for an income boost. Freelance earnings count toward future Social Security benefits. So if you pick up some gig work on top of your main job, you may be in for a higher income stream in retirement.

3. Delay your claim past full retirement age

You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit, based on your income history, at full retirement age, or FRA, which is determined based on your year of birth. It's between the ages of 66 and 67.

Filing for Social Security before FRA will result in a reduced monthly benefit for life. On the flip side, a delayed filing will result in a higher benefit.

You can boost your Social Security benefit by 8% a year up until the age of 70. So if you have an FRA of 67 and you claim Social Security at 70, you're looking at a monthly payday that's 24% higher.

You may end up becoming pretty reliant on Social Security once your career wraps up and you're no longer earning a steady paycheck. It's worth making these moves to boost your monthly Social Security payout down the line so you can enjoy a retirement that's devoid of financial stress.

