US Markets

Prepare sanctions on Russia and ramp up military cooperation, Ukraine tells NATO

Contributor
Sabine Siebold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Ukraine urged NATO on Wednesday to boost military cooperation with Kyiv and prepare a package of measures, including sanctions, to deter Russia from attacking the country.

RIGA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine urged NATO on Wednesday to boost military cooperation with Kyiv and prepare a package of measures, including sanctions, to deter Russia from attacking the country.

"We will call on the allies to join Ukraine in putting together a deterrence package," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on arrival for talks with his NATO counterparts in Riga.

As part of this package, NATO should prepare economic sanctions to be imposed on Russia if it "decides to chose the worst-case scenario" and boost the military and defence cooperation with Ukraine, he said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Sabine.Siebold@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular