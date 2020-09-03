Prepare for Volatility & Inflation with These ETFs

(1:00) - How Will The Fed’s New Framework Impact The Market?

(6:50) - Should Investors Give Up On Value Stocks?

(10:15) - What Bonds Should Investors Still Consider?

(14:45) - Should We Worry About A Surge In Inflation?

(19:00) - The Rise In Popularity: TIPS ETFS

(21:50) - How To Prepare For A Market Plunge

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Dr. Derek Horstmeyer, professor at George Mason University School of Business and a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal. His research focus areas include ETF & mutual fund performance.

Last week, the Federal Reserve announced a new policy framework, which would allow inflation and employment to run higher. It means that rates will stay lower for longer, even if unemployment falls back to where it was before the pandemic. What do these changes mean for stocks and bonds?

Growth stocks have led the rally this year. The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF VONG is up about 30% for the year, while the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF VONV is down over 10%--their widest performance difference in decades. We have seen many mini rotations out of growth into value, but investors keep coming back to growth stocks. Should fundamental investors give up on value stocks?

Should investors worry about a surge in inflation? Historical correlations show that hard assets like oil, real estate and gold have offered protection against inflation. The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM is worth a look.

Many investors are worried that markets will be a lot more volatile as race for the White House heats up. How can they prepare for market volatility around presidential election? Research shows quality and low-volatility ETFs offer some protection against sudden market declines.

Take a look at the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL, the Invesco SP 500 Quality ETF SPHQ, the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF USMV and the Invesco SP 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV. Please tune into the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

[In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of GLDM in the ETF Investor portfolio.]

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.