Prepare For Unparalleled Profits In The $7 Trillion AI Endgame

Right now, the largest and potentially most important technological development of our lifetimes is underway.

In fact, I’d wager that it could be more impactful than even the iPhone. And if I’m correct, it’s sure to change the world forever.

What am I talking about? The AI Endgame.

That is, last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – the world’s leading AI innovator – is in discussions with every major player in the industry to raise up to $7 trillion to reshape the global AI landscape.

That’s a lot of money. It’s about 14X the size of the entire global semiconductor industry.

It’s bigger than the annual economic output of every country in the world, aside from the U.S.

It’s bigger than Britain and Germany’s economies combined…

Bigger than Microsoft and Apple put together.

No one in the history of capitalism has ever raised anywhere close to that much money.

And now Sam Altman hopes to use it to architect the AI Endgame.

Paving the Path Toward Ubiquity

Reportedly, Sam Altman has proposed a plan to form an AI “supergroup” comprised of the U.S. government, the U.A.E., Softbank (the world’s largest tech investor), Taiwan Semiconductor (the world’s largest chipmaker), Microsoft (the world’s largest company), and several other major chipmakers, data-center operators, tech giants, and related parties. The goal? To build $7 trillion worth of necessary AI infrastructure.

That’s because AI applications currently require a ton of chips, computing capacity, and energy to run effectively. And more advanced AI applications will require even more of the same. As such, Altman is convinced that, in order for AI to become a global ubiquity, we need more chips, more data centers, and more energy – now.

And the WSJ article suggests that he doesn’t want to wait around for the world to figure this out. He wants to form a supergroup to build all of this infrastructure now.

If he succeeds – and this supergroup does successfully pour $7 trillion into creating all the AI infrastructure the world will ever need – that will serve as a launching pad for the global takeover of AI technologies.

The AI Takeover Is Coming

In a world where we have abundant AI chips, computing capacity, and energy, developers can theoretically build as many AI applications as they want, train those models with the most advanced algorithms, and power them forever.

In other words, in the world Sam is trying to architect, AI models could become infinitely powerful.

This is the “endgame” for artificial intelligence.

Altman is reshaping the future of AI, our economy, and our world before our very eyes.

Frankly, this is the biggest news I’ve heard… ever.

Of course, the trillion-dollar question is: Will Altman succeed in creating this supergroup and raising $7 trillion?

It’s a long shot. But I think “yes.”

After all, this is the guy who kickstarted the whole AI Boom in late 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT. Since then, the entire U.S. stock market – as measured by the S&P 500 – has added $8 trillion in value.

Sure, no one has ever raised $7 trillion before. But arguably, Altman is responsible for creating $8 trillion in wealth over the past year and change.

So, my money is on Sam.

I think Altman will form his ‘supergroup.’ They’ll raise $7 trillion and pour all that money into constructing tons of AI infrastructure. And once complete, artificial intelligence will proceed to take over the world.

The Final Word on the AI Endgame

The AI Endgame is here.

So, how do we end up on the winning side of it?

Well, over the past few weeks, my team and I have been hard at work, researching and crafting what we believe is a solid investment plan for this endgame.

And just last night, I publicly unveiled a new portfolio filled with the best stocks to buy to win big in this new era.

These are the stocks that stand to benefit the most as $7 trillion is potentially funneled into the AI Boom.

Things are moving faster than ever in the artificial intelligence boom. So, stay ahead of the curve, and position yourself optimally for this $7 trillion endgame.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

