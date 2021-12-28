Prepare for New Year’s Fireworks with Upstart Stock

Based in California, Upstart Holdings (UPST) provides a cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced lending platform. I am bullish on the stock.

Gravity finally took hold, it seems, on UPST stock in 2021's fourth quarter. As you may recall, Upstart’s initial public offering (IPO) took place on December 16, 2020, with the shares priced at $20 apiece.

Astoundingly, the stock rallied to $400 by mid-October. Today, however, UPST stock is in deep correction mode. So, what's the right move for investors to make now?

If anything, this scenario offers a rare buying opportunity in a truly unique fintech company. Feel free to thank your lucky stars that UPST stock came down to a reasonable price point, as Upstart's financial data suggests that the company is definitely in growth mode.

A First Choice for Businesses

With its tech-enabled, artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform, Upstart is redefining finance as we know it.

Traditional banks probably don't like Upstart very much, but that's only because the company poses a serious threat to their old-school business models.

As a result, investors should expect more businesses to use Upstart as their go-to fintech provider.

In one example of this, credit union BCU announced it has partnered with Upstart to offer AI-powered personal loans to more people.

We're not talking about a small business transaction here. BCU is one of the nation’s top 100 credit unions, as it serves over 300,000 members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Through the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet BCU’s credit policies will receive tailored offers.

Meanwhile, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has expanded its partnership with Upstart to scale its personal loan program nationwide.

Much like BCU, FNBO will source qualified loan applicants through the Upstart Referral Network and Upstart.com. Moreover, FNBO plans to use Upstart's platform to provide AI-powered personal loans to serve more customers through FNBO's affinity partners.

Triple the Income

Turning to the fiscal side of the equation, it's not every day that you'll see a company increase both its revenues and its profits by more than 200% in a single year.

However, Upstart managed to achieve this monumental feat. As Upstart co-founder and CEO Dave Girouard recently observed, “Since Upstart's IPO a year ago, we've more than tripled our revenue, tripled our profits, tripled the number of banks and credit unions on our platform, and tripled the number of auto dealerships we serve.”

That's a whole lot of triples, so let's break down the data into bite-sized pieces.

During 2021's third quarter, Upstart generated $228 million in revenues, for a 250% year-over-year gain. Furthermore, Upstart's adjusted net income soared from $12.3 million in the year-ago quarter, to $57.4 million in the most recently reported quarter.

On top of all that, Upstart's Bank Partners originated 362,780 loans, totaling a whopping $3.13 billion, during 2021's third quarter. That figure signifies a 244% increase compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, UPST is a Moderate Buy, based on three Buy, three Hold, and 1 Sell ratings. The average Upstart price target is $246.43, implying 53.98% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Unfortunately for old-school banking institutions, Upstart is quickly encroaching upon their market territory.

As more businesses choose Upstart, expect to see a major shift in the landscape as tech-enabled finance upends traditional banking methods.

That's great news for UPST stockholders, and for anyone considering a position today. The share price rose too quickly and had to retrace somewhat, but now there's a chance to own a piece of an intriguing, AI-powered fintech competitor.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. ​

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.