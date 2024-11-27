Prenetics Reports Strong Growth with New Launches

Prenetics Group (PRE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prenetics Global Limited reported a remarkable 59.4% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2024, reaching $7.8 million, fueled by the successful launch of its new premium supplements brand, IM8Health.com, and strategic expansion in the U.S. market. Additionally, Tencent’s $30 million investment in Prenetics’ early cancer detection venture, Insighta, underscores investor confidence in the company’s innovative health solutions. With a strengthened financial position and ambitious revenue targets, Prenetics is poised for continued growth in the health sciences sector.

For further insights into PRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.