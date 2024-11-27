News & Insights

Prenetics Reports Strong Growth with New Launches

November 27, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Prenetics Group (PRE) has released an update.

Prenetics Global Limited reported a remarkable 59.4% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2024, reaching $7.8 million, fueled by the successful launch of its new premium supplements brand, IM8Health.com, and strategic expansion in the U.S. market. Additionally, Tencent’s $30 million investment in Prenetics’ early cancer detection venture, Insighta, underscores investor confidence in the company’s innovative health solutions. With a strengthened financial position and ambitious revenue targets, Prenetics is poised for continued growth in the health sciences sector.

