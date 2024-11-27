Prenetics reports Q3 EPS (84c) vs. (98c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $7.8M vs. $4.88M last year. Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, remarked: “I am incredibly proud of our team’s execution and the strides we’ve made in launching IM8 Health, a brand that fills a significant unmet need in the health and wellness market with science-backed premium supplements supported by clinical trials and third-party testing. This launch represents a pivotal moment in our growth strategy, reflecting our commitment to innovation and consumer trust. These efforts have also been supported by a strong third quarter, with 59.4% year-over-year revenue growth and 30.9% growth from the second quarter. Improved gross margins further highlight our focus on operational excellence and cost optimization, even as we invest in structuring the Company for IM8’s success-including the strategic acquisition of Europa to support our US expansion. With Tencent’s $30 million investment to purchase secondary shares, Insighta’s valuation of $200 million has been validated, further strengthening our financial position. This strategic collaboration will enhance our early cancer detection and diagnostic capabilities by leveraging AI and positions us for future growth. As we approach the close of 2024, we are energized by the growth opportunities arising from our strategic pivot to the US market and are confident in surpassing our FY 2024 revenue target of $33 million. IM8 is not just another launch-it’s the start of a transformative journey in consumer health, built on science, innovation, and trust, and we remain committed to driving additional value for our shareholders.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.