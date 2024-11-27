News & Insights

PRE

Prenetics Global Q3 Loss Narrows On Surge In Revenue

November 27, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Prenetics Global Ltd. (PRE) Wednesday announced a narrower loss for the third quarter as revenues surged 59.4 percent from the prior year.

Quarterly loss for the health sciences company was $12.06 million, narrower than $14.08 million a year ago.

On a per share basis, loss was $0.84, compared to $0.88 last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $7.78 million from $4.88 million in the prior year

Further, Prenetics reiterated its revenue target to exceed $33 million for the full year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

