Prenetics Global Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prenetics Global Ltd's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J (Symbol: PRE.PRJ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.04 on the day. As of last close, PRE.PRJ was trading at a 18.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PRE.PRJ shares, versus PRE:
Below is a dividend history chart for PRE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Prenetics Global Ltd's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J:
In Tuesday trading, Prenetics Global Ltd's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J (Symbol: PRE.PRJ) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PRE) are up about 1.7%.
