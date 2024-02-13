News & Insights

Markets
PRE.PRJ

Prenetics Global Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

February 13, 2024 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prenetics Global Ltd's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J (Symbol: PRE.PRJ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.04 on the day. As of last close, PRE.PRJ was trading at a 18.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PRE.PRJ shares, versus PRE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PRE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Prenetics Global Ltd's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J:

PRE.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Prenetics Global Ltd's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J (Symbol: PRE.PRJ) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PRE) are up about 1.7%.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks just recently went on sale »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of PWOD
 HES RSI
 NRCG Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRE.PRJ
PRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.