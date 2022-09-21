Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) dips 10% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 52% in that time. Prenetics Global may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

With the stock having lost 10% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Prenetics Global made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Prenetics Global grew its revenue by 49% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 52%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

A Different Perspective

We doubt Prenetics Global shareholders are happy with the loss of 52% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 10% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

