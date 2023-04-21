Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) closed at $0.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prenetics Global Limited as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prenetics Global Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 50% higher. Prenetics Global Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PRE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

