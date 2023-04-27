Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) closed at $0.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Prenetics Global Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prenetics Global Limited should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% higher within the past month. Prenetics Global Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

