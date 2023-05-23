Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) closed at $0.93, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.25% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Prenetics Global Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prenetics Global Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Prenetics Global Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

