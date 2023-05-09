Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) closed at $0.85, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prenetics Global Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prenetics Global Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prenetics Global Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PRE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

