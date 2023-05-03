Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) closed at $0.79, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prenetics Global Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prenetics Global Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% higher. Prenetics Global Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PRE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

