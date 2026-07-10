Premiumization and Brand Strength Drive Constellation Brands' Growth

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ maintains a solid foothold in the beer, wine and spirits market, driven by its focus on premiumization, a strong lineup of brands and prudent portfolio management. Its portfolio comprises a broad array of consumer-centric, premium labels, such as Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, The Prisoner Wine Company and High West. Leveraging the strength of these brands, the company remains well-positioned to meet evolving consumer tastes and benefit from growth opportunities in the global beverage industry.



Constellation Brands is focused on building a portfolio centered on high-margin, fast-growing segments within the beverage alcohol industry, supported by its direct-to-consumer capabilities and expanding global footprint. Its flagship beer brands — Modelo, Corona and Pacifico — remain key growth engines, strengthening the company’s position in the U.S. beer market. Constellation Brands continues to invest in its Power Brands through product innovation and by capitalizing on evolving consumer preferences with successful new offerings.



The company has increasingly aligned its strategy around its core, high-growth premium brands across the beer, wine and spirits categories. This approach is aimed at expanding market share, enhancing margins and supporting sustainable long-term growth. Constellation Brands’ ongoing brand-building initiatives, coupled with the strong performance of its beer business, continued premiumization efforts, product innovation and cost-saving measures, remain key positives.



In a nutshell, the company’s strategy is its focus on core premium brands, which enables it to benefit from premiumization trends, boost profitability and solidify its leadership in the beverage alcohol space. Sustained consumer demand for premium beverages is likely to remain an important catalyst for Constellation Brands’ long-term growth.

STZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Constellation Brands have lost 4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, STZ trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11X compared with the industry’s average of 14.92X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ’s fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) remains breakeven while that of fiscal 2028 indicates year-over-year growth of 3.4%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 has moved south in the past seven days.



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Constellation Brands stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' Warehouse's current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.3% from the prior-year level. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales is expected to rise 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.5% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago number.

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Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.