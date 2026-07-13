Premium Smartphone Demand Holds Up: What's Ahead for Amkor Technology?

Amkor Technology AMKR continues to draw strength from resilient premium smartphone demand, a trend that is directly benefiting its communications business. As device makers pack in more on-device AI, higher-performance application processors, upgraded camera systems, and more advanced 5G connectivity, semiconductor content per handset keeps climbing. This rising complexity is fueling demand for advanced packaging solutions, a space where Amkor is well-positioned to capture growth. The communications segment posted 42% year over year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, and management expects sequential growth in the mid to high single digits for the second quarter, reflecting sustained momentum across premium iOS and Android devices.



Amkor's packaging portfolio adds further weight to this opportunity. The company supports application processors, modems, RF front-end modules, memory, sensors and system-in-package solutions, giving it broad exposure across the components that define premium smartphone performance. Semiconductor content in premium smartphones is expected to rise from around $225 currently to nearly $400 over the next several years, driven by richer AI functionality and deeper integration. This expansion should widen Amkor's addressable market and reinforce long-term demand for its advanced packaging technologies.



Premium smartphones are expected to remain a key growth driver for Amkor, supported by its wide reach across leading smartphone platforms and differentiated packaging capabilities. Combined with expanding opportunities in AI, high-performance computing and automotive applications, this positions Amkor to sustain its growth trajectory, with premium smartphone demand set to remain a steady tailwind ahead.

How Amkor Stacks Up Against Peers

Amkor is benefiting from the growing semiconductor content in premium smartphones, a trend that is also supporting peers ASE Technology ASX and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM.



ASE Technology continues to expand its advanced system in package and flip chip solutions to support increasingly sophisticated flagship smartphones, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is scaling advanced packaging capacity for next-generation smartphone application processors. Like ASE Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Amkor is well positioned to benefit as smartphone manufacturers integrate more AI features, advanced processors and enhanced connectivity into premium devices. Continued investments by ASX and TSM highlight the robust demand outlook for advanced packaging in premium smartphones, reinforcing Amkor's long-term growth opportunity.

AMKR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amkor shares have surged 78.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s appreciation of 50.3% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 17%.

AMKR’s Price Performance



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Amkor stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 2.2X compared with the industry’s 9.33X. AMKR has a Value Score of C.

AMKR’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating growth of 113.64% year over year.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.