Premium Nickel Rebrands and Strengthens Leadership

October 30, 2024 — 04:09 pm EDT

North American Nickel (TSE:PNRL) has released an update.

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. successfully concluded its annual shareholders’ meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including a name change to Premium Resources Ltd. Key leadership positions were reaffirmed, with the company focusing on its mineral exploration and development projects in Botswana.

