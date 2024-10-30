Premium Nickel Rebrands and Strengthens Leadership

North American Nickel (TSE:PNRL) has released an update.

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. successfully concluded its annual shareholders’ meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including a name change to Premium Resources Ltd. Key leadership positions were reaffirmed, with the company focusing on its mineral exploration and development projects in Botswana.

