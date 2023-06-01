Premium Group Co. (JPTSE:7199) Price Target Decreased by 7.41% to 2,550.00

The average one-year price target for Premium Group Co. (JPTSE:7199) has been revised to 2,550.00 / share. This is an decrease of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 2,754.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 3,255.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1,537.00 / share.

Premium Group Co. Maintains 1.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.77%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,290K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 689K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 503K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7199 by 12.00% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 298K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 54.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7199 by 45.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 280K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7199 by 9.87% over the last quarter.

