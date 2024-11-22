Premium Group Announces Increased Interim Dividend

Premium Group Co., Ltd. (JP:7199) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Premium Group Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of ¥20.00 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning profits to shareholders while ensuring funds for business expansion and a stable financial structure. This marks an increase from the previous year’s interim dividend of ¥13.00 per share, indicating the company’s positive financial performance.
For further insights into JP:7199 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.