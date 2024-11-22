News & Insights

Premium Group Announces Increased Interim Dividend

November 22, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

Premium Group Co., Ltd. (JP:7199) has released an update.

Premium Group Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of ¥20.00 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning profits to shareholders while ensuring funds for business expansion and a stable financial structure. This marks an increase from the previous year’s interim dividend of ¥13.00 per share, indicating the company’s positive financial performance.

