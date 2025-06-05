Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited Reports Q4 2024 Operating Results with Revenue Decline and Increased Net Loss

Premium Catering reported a 21.1% revenue decline and a net loss of S$1.4 million for the six-month period ended December 2024.

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, a food caterer based in Singapore, reported its operating results for the six months ending December 31, 2024, revealing a revenue of S$2.232 million, a significant decrease of 21.1% compared to S$2.829 million in the same period the previous year, alongside a net loss of S$1.405 million, which is a notable increase from a loss of S$0.456 million in the prior period. The decline in revenue was attributed mainly to reduced income from budget meal supplies and food stall operations, despite a slight increase from buffet catering services. Operating expenses surged, particularly due to higher general administrative costs following the company's recent Nasdaq listing, contributing to a sharp increase in losses. Despite this, the gross profit margin improved slightly, indicating a better cost structure in terms of raw materials. Premium Catering specializes in providing meals predominantly to foreign workers in Singapore and is recognized for its Halal compliant offerings.

Potential Positives

Successfully listed on Nasdaq in September 2024, enhancing the company’s visibility and access to capital.

Implemented digital and development ESG management systems, which may improve operational efficiency and corporate responsibility.

Maintained gross profit margins at approximately 28.3%, reflecting strong pricing power despite raw material cost increases.

Increased other income by 352.8%, suggesting diversification and improved financial management strategies.

Potential Negatives

Significant net loss of S$1.4 million for the six-month period, representing a 208.2% increase compared to the previous year’s loss of S$0.5 million.

Revenue declined by 21.1%, down approximately S$0.6 million, indicating potential challenges in market demand or operational efficiency.

General and administrative expenses rose dramatically by 106.7% to S$2.1 million, suggesting increased overhead costs that may not be sustainable in the long term.

FAQ

What are the recent operating results for Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited?

The company reported revenue of S$2,232,003 and a net loss of S$1,404,862 for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024.

How has revenue changed from 2023 to 2024?

Revenue decreased by approximately S$597,504 or 21.1% from S$2,829,507 in 2023 to S$2,232,003 in 2024.

What caused the net loss reported by Premium Catering?

The net loss of approximately S$1.4 million was primarily due to decreased revenues and increased operating expenses.

What services does Premium Catering provide?

Premium Catering specializes in supplying budget prepared meals, operating food stalls, and offering buffet catering services.

What impacts did the COVID-19 pandemic have on the company's operations?

The company expanded buffet catering services after the government lifted social gathering restrictions due to the pandemic.

SINGAPORE, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (“PC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PC), a food caterer supplying prepared meals to foreign workers in Singapore and providing buffet catering services, today announced its operating results for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024, with revenue of S$2,232,003 and a net loss of S$1,404,862.





The following table shows our statement of loss data for the six-month period ended December 31, 2023 and 2024. For further information regarding the results of our operations, see our financial statements appearing in our 6-K report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.























Six-month period ended December 31,









































2023

















2024

















Change

































S$

















S$

















S$



















Revenues, net













2,829,507





















2,232,003

















(597,504





)













(21.1









)%









Cost of revenues













(2,195,076





)

















(1,599,911





)













(595,165





)













(27.1





)





%











Gross profit

























634,431

































632,092

































(2,339









)

























(0.4













)%











Operating expenses:









































































General and administrative













(1,001,759





)

















(2,070,530





)













(1,068,771





)













106.7









%









Selling and distribution













(26,519





)

















(4,727





)













21,792

















(82.2





)





%











Total operating expenses

























(1,028,278









)





























(2,075,257









)

























(1,046,979









)

























101.8













%





















































































Loss from operations

























(393,847









)





























(1,443,165









)

























(1,049,318









)

























266.4













%











Other income (expense):









































































Interest expense













(86,770





)

















(56,934





)













29,836

















(34.4





)





%









Government grants













4,863





















5,284

















421

















8.7









%









Other income













19,864





















89,953

















70,089

















352.8









%











Total other (expenses) / income, net

























(62,043









)





























38,303





























100,346

































(161.70













)%





















































































Loss before income taxes

























(455,890









)





























(1,404,862









)

























(948,974









)

























208.2













%











Income tax expense













-





















-

















-

















-









%











Net loss

























(455,890









)





























(1,404,862









)

























(948,974









)

























208.2













%















Revenue









Overall, our total revenue decreased by approximately S$0.6 million or 21.1% to approximately S$2.2 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024, from approximately S$2.8 million in December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in revenue generated from supply of budget prepared meals of approximately S$0.3 million and decrease in revenue negation from operation of food stall of approximately S$0.3 million while partially offset by the increase in revenue generated from buffet catering services totaling approximately S$0.04 million.





The decrease in revenue generated from the supply of budget prepared meals of approximately S$0.3 million or 12.1% to approximately S$2.1 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 from approximately S$2.4 million in December 31, 2023 was mainly due to the cessation of supplying budget prepared meals to customers with lower margins. In conjunction with this, we started offering buffet catering services for private functions as well as corporate and community events when the Singapore government lifted most of the social gathering restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.









Cost of Revenue









During the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our cost of revenue was mainly comprised of raw materials costs, direct wages costs and packing material cost. For the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, our cost of revenue amounted to approximately S$1.6 million and S$2.2 million, respectively.









Gross profit and gross profit margin









Our total gross profit amounted to S$0.63 million and S$0.63 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Our overall gross profit margins were approximately 28.3% and 22.4% for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Our total gross profit decreased during the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2023 mainly due to increase in the prices of raw material.









General and administrative expenses









Our general administrative expenses amounted to approximately S$2.1 million and S$1.0 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. General administration expense forms part of the fixed running cost of our Company.





General administrative expenses comprised of staff cost, operating lease expense, directors’ and officers’ insurance and legal and professional fee. In September 2024, the company successfully listed on Nasdaq. As of December 2024, the company has entered into some consulting advisory to facilitate the digital and development ESG management system of about S$0.76 million, post IPO annual audit fee of approximately S$0.12 million and purchased of post listing liabilities insurance for Directors and Officers of approximately S$0.09 million has resulted in the increase in general administrative expenses by S$1.07 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024.





Staff costs were mainly salaries, Central Provident Fund contributions and bonuses to our employees, primarily our corporate, executive, finance and other administrative and procurement/logistic employees. There was an increase in staff cost from the six-month period ended December 31, 2023 to the six-month period ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to turnover of operation and administrative headcount with hiring of more experience headcount.





Operating lease expenses were mainly consists of operating lease expenses of our Central Kitchen, office in Chin Bee Avenue, rental of equipments and vans. Since December 2023, the lease period for Tukang food stall has ended This has resulted in a decrease in operating lease expenses for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 by approximately S$0.01 million or 2.5% from S$0.6 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to S$0.5 million for the same period in 2024.





Directors’ and Officers’ Insurance mainly due to the expense incurred on the purchase of Directors and Officers (D&O) public company liability insurance. Subsequent to post listing, the company incurred approximately S$0.09 million on insurance premium coverage on D&O as part of the corporate risk management.





Legal and professional fees are mainly represented by legal, consultancy and business advisory fees incurred for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024. As part of the business plan post IPO, the company entered into some marketing & development and provision of ESG advisory services to strengthen the business development strategy and hence resulted in an increase in such expenses of approximately S$0.8 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024.





Directors’ fee mainly consists of fee payable to the Executive Director and Independent Director post IPO. As of December 31, 2024, a total Director Fee of S$0.03 million was paid to the Executive Director and Independent Director as per the Director’s agreement.





Others expenses were mainly comprised of upkeep of kitchen, upkeep of motor vehicle and cleaning fee.









Net loss for the six-month period









As a result of the foregoing, our net loss amounted to approximately S$1.4 million and S$0.5 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.







About Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited







Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited is a certified Halal food caterer specializing in Indian, Bangladesh and Chinese cuisine and has over 11 years of experience in the catering services industry in Singapore. The Group primarily supplies budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers in Singapore. In addition, the Group operates food stalls and provides buffet catering services for private functions as well as ancillary delivery services. Since 2019, the Group has introduced smart incubators where prepared meals are placed in them for collection by the customer. The smart incubators are the Company’s custom-made compartmentalized, heated and insulated food vending lockers which are used to deliver budget prepared meals to customers in a secured, hygienic, contactless manner at a pre-set temperature.







Safe Harbor Statement







To the extent that this press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events, there are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.





Contact:





Sarah Loh





The Chief Financial Officer





Telephone +65 6790 1488







IR@premium-catering.com.sg





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.