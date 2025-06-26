Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited Authorizes $1.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited authorized a $1 million share repurchase program to enhance shareholder value.

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited has announced a share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors, allowing for the purchase of up to $1.0 million in the Company’s Ordinary Shares. Executive Director Yu Chun Yin stated that the program reflects the Board's belief that the share price may be undervalued and emphasizes the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic capital deployment. The repurchases may occur through various means, including open market purchases and negotiated transactions, complying with federal securities laws. The timing, volume, and method of repurchases will be at the company's discretion and may be funded by existing cash and future cash flows. Premium Catering specializes in Halal food catering services and has adapted to modern demands with innovations like smart incubators for contactless meal delivery. The press release also includes cautionary forward-looking statements related to the repurchase program.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $1.0 million, indicating confidence in the company's valuation and long-term prospects.

The share repurchase program allows the company to enhance shareholder value by potentially reducing the number of outstanding shares.

The program will be funded from existing cash and future cash flows, suggesting a strong cash position and financial stability.

The company is implementing innovative delivery methods through smart incubators, demonstrating a commitment to improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

The share repurchase program may suggest that the company's management believes the stock is undervalued, which could raise concerns about the company's current valuation and overall market perception.

The flexibility in the repurchase program—allowing modifications, suspensions, or discontinuations at the discretion of the Board—could create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The funding of the repurchase program from existing cash and cash equivalents and/or future cash flows may raise questions about the company's liquidity and ability to invest in growth opportunities or operational needs.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Premium Catering's share repurchase program?

The program aims to repurchase up to $1.0 million of Ordinary Shares to enhance shareholder value.

How will the share repurchase be conducted?

The company will conduct repurchases through open market purchases, block trades, and other approved methods in line with federal laws.

Who commented on the share repurchase program?

Yu Chun Yin, an Executive Director, emphasized the belief that the share price may be undervalued.

Is there a timeline for the repurchase program?

No, the program has no time limit and may be modified or discontinued at the Board's discretion.

What type of food does Premium Catering specialize in?

Premium Catering specializes in certified Halal food, particularly Indian, Bangladeshi, and Chinese cuisine.

Singapore, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ: PC) (“Premium Catering” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $1.0 million of the Company’s Ordinary Shares.





“This repurchase authorization underscores the Board and Management’s belief that at times our share price may be undervalued relative to our long-term opportunity. We remain committed to evaluating the strategic deployment of our capital where we believe it can generate shareholder value,” said Yu Chun Yin, an Executive Director.





Under the program, the Company may make repurchases, from time to time, through open market purchases, block trades, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases under this authorization. The volume, timing, and manner of any repurchases will be determined at the Company’s discretion, subject to general market conditions, as well as the Company’s management of capital, general business conditions, other investment opportunities, regulatory requirements, and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific amount of common stock, has no time limit, and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time without notice at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The Company currently expects to fund the repurchase program from existing cash and cash equivalents and/or future cash flows.







About Premium Catering Holdings Limited







Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited is a certified Halal food caterer specializing in Indian, Bangladesh and Chinese cuisine and has over 11 years of experience in the catering services industry in Singapore. The Group primarily supplies budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers in Singapore. In addition, the Group operates food stalls and provides buffet catering services for private functions as well as ancillary delivery services. Since 2019, the Group has introduced smart incubators where prepared meals are placed in them for collection by the customer. The smart incubators are the Company’s custom-made compartmentalized, heated and insulated food vending lockers which are used to deliver budget prepared meals to customers in a secured, hygienic, contactless manner at a pre-set temperature.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the methods, amount, and timing of, and sources of funding for, repurchases under the stock repurchase program. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal the year ended June 30, 2024, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates and expectations. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.







Contact:







Sarah Loh





The Chief Financial Officer





Telephone +65-67901488







IR@premium-catering.com.sg





