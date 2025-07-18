Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited Announces 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split Effective July 21, 2025

Premium Catering announces a 1:9 reverse stock split effective July 21, 2025, reducing shares from 18.6 million to 2.1 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited has announced a Reverse Stock Split of its Class A Ordinary Shares at a ratio of 1:9, effective July 21, 2025, with trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market to begin under the ticker symbol "PC" on July 22, 2025. After the split, the number of outstanding shares will decrease from 18,652,750 to 2,072,528. The company, which specializes in providing Halal catering services, particularly to foreign construction workers in Singapore, has also innovated with smart incubators for securing and hygienic meal delivery. This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and the company does not commit to updating these statements except as legally required.

Potential Positives

Announced a Reverse Stock Split of 1:9, which may enhance the perceived value of shares and attract larger institutional investors.

Plans to begin trading on a Reverse Stock Split adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market, indicating continued compliance with exchange requirements.

Highlighting the introduction of smart incubators, showcasing innovation and a commitment to providing secure and hygienic food delivery solutions.

Specialization in Halal food catering and a stable customer base among foreign construction workers can position the company well in a niche market.

Potential Negatives

The implementation of a Reverse Stock Split may be perceived negatively by investors as it can indicate a struggle to maintain share price and confidence in the stock's performance.

The significant reduction in the number of outstanding shares, from 18,652,750 to 2,072,528, could raise concerns about liquidity and investor interest in the company's stock.

The press release highlights the company's focus on budget prepared meals for foreign construction workers, potentially signaling a lack of diversification in its customer base and revenue sources, which may heighten risk exposure.

FAQ

What is the Reverse Stock Split for Premium Catering?

Premium Catering will conduct a Reverse Stock Split of 1:9 on its Class A Ordinary Shares effective July 22, 2025.

When is the record date for the Reverse Stock Split?

The record date for the Reverse Stock Split is July 21, 2025.

What will be the new number of Class A Ordinary Shares?

After the Reverse Split, there will be approximately 2,072,528 Class A Ordinary Shares outstanding.

What is Premium Catering's primary business focus?

Premium Catering specializes in providing budget prepared meals, primarily for foreign construction workers in Singapore.

How does Premium Catering ensure meal safety and quality?

The company uses smart incubators to deliver meals in a secure, hygienic, and contactless manner.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (“PC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PC), previously announced a Share Consolidation (“Reverse Split”) of its Class A Ordinary Shares on July 11, 2025. A Reverse Stock Split of 1:9 will take place with a record date of July 21, 2025, and the Class A Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on a Reverse Stock Split adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the open of trading on July 22, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol of “PC”. Currently, there are 18,652,750 Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the number of Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding will be 2,072,528.







This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited







Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited is a certified Halal food caterer specializing in Indian, Bangladesh and Chinese cuisine and has over 11 years of experience in the catering services industry in Singapore. The Group primarily supplies budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers in Singapore. In addition, the Group operates food stalls and provides buffet catering services for private functions as well as ancillary delivery services. Since 2019, the Group has introduced smart incubators where prepared meals are placed in them for collection by the customer. The smart incubators are the Company’s custom-made compartmentalized, heated and insulated food vending lockers which are used to deliver budget prepared meals to customers in a secured, hygienic, contactless manner at a pre-set temperature.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors,” may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “are expected,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.







Contact:







Sarah Loh





The Chief Financial Officer





Telephone +65-67901488







IR@premium-catering.com.sg





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.