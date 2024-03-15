Premium Brands Holdings Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH.TO) reported earnings for the fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$15 million, or C$0.34 per share. This compares with C$30.9 million, or C$0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Premium Brands Holdings reported adjusted earnings of C$37.9 million or C$0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to C$1.554 billion from C$1.634 billion last year.

Premium Brands Holdings expects annual revenue of C$6.650 billion to C$6.850 billion, in line with analysts' estimate of C$6.79 billion. Excluding items, the company expects EBITDA of C$630 million to C$650 million, for the year. Further, Paleologou, CEO of Premium Brands, said, "We remain on track to meet our 2027 targets of $10 billion in sales and $1 billion of EBITDA."

For the first-quarter, the company will pay a cash dividend of C$0.85 per share, up 10.4 percent from the previous quarter. The dividend will be paid on April 15, to shareholders of record on March 28.

