Premium Brands Holdings Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$33.9 million, or C$0.76 per share. This compares with C$63.3 million, or C$1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Premium Brands Holdings reported adjusted earnings of C$56.3 million or C$1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to C$1.630 billion from C$1.519 billion last year.

Premium Brands Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$33.9 Mln. vs. C$63.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.76 vs. C$1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.25 -Revenue (Q2): C$1.630 Bln vs. C$1.519 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: C$6.400- C$6.600 Bln

