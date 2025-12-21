Premium Brands Holdings (PRBZF) Price Target Increased by 11.10% to 93.58

The average one-year price target for Premium Brands Holdings (OTCPK:PRBZF) has been revised to $93.58 / share. This is an increase of 11.10% from the prior estimate of $84.23 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.99 to a high of $121.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.26% from the latest reported closing price of $64.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premium Brands Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRBZF is 0.38%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 3,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 725K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRBZF by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 582K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRBZF by 16.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 362K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRBZF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 231K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRBZF by 13.12% over the last quarter.

