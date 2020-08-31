Premium Brands Buys Global Gourmet Foods; To Acquire Allseas Fisheries - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH.TO), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, announced Monday that it has acquired Global Gourmet Foods Inc. and signed an agreement to acquire Allseas Fisheries Inc.

The combined purchase price for the Company's investments in Global Gourmet and Allseas is approximately $139 million consisting of $115 million in cash, $10 million in Premium Brands common shares and up to $14 million in contingent consideration.

The combined revenues of the two businesses is approximately $204 million and both transactions are expected to be immediately accretive to Premium Brands' earnings per share and free cash flow per share on an annual basis.

Global Gourmet is one of Canada's leading providers of ready-to-eat kettle cooked food solutions, including protein-based fillings, specialty sauces, soup bases and side dishes, to retailers and restaurants in Canada and internationally.

Meanwhile, Allseas is a leading distributor of fresh and frozen seafood to retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers in Ontario.

The Allseas transaction is expected to close in four to eight weeks and is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the Canadian Competition Bureau.

