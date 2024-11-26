Premier1 Lithium Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

SensOre Ltd (AU:PLC) has released an update.

Premier1 Lithium Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their recent Annual General Meeting have been successfully carried. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives and governance measures. Investors in the lithium sector may find this development encouraging as it suggests a stable and supportive shareholder base.

