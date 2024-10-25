News & Insights

Stocks

Premier1 Lithium Ltd Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

SensOre Ltd (AU:PLC) has released an update.

Premier1 Lithium Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of directors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as the meeting’s outcomes could influence the company’s future governance and strategies. The meeting will address significant issues such as director performance rights and related party options, highlighting its importance for investors.

