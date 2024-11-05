Premier1 Lithium Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

SensOre Ltd (AU:PLC) has released an update.

Premier1 Lithium Limited has requested a temporary trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a potential capital raising. The halt is expected to last until an announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on November 8, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details on this development.

