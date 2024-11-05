News & Insights

Stocks

Premier1 Lithium Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

November 05, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SensOre Ltd (AU:PLC) has released an update.

Premier1 Lithium Limited has requested a temporary trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a potential capital raising. The halt is expected to last until an announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on November 8, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details on this development.

For further insights into AU:PLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.