News & Insights

Stocks

Premier1 Lithium General Meeting to Discuss Key Resolutions

November 20, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SensOre Ltd (AU:PLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Premier1 Lithium Limited has announced a General Meeting on December 20, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the ratification of 26,186,114 Placement Shares and approval for issuing additional Placement and Sub-Underwriter Options. This meeting, set to take place in Perth, aims to bolster the company’s financial standing through strategic share and option placements.

For further insights into AU:PLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.