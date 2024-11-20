Premier1 Lithium General Meeting to Discuss Key Resolutions

SensOre Ltd (AU:PLC) has released an update.

Premier1 Lithium Limited has announced a General Meeting on December 20, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the ratification of 26,186,114 Placement Shares and approval for issuing additional Placement and Sub-Underwriter Options. This meeting, set to take place in Perth, aims to bolster the company’s financial standing through strategic share and option placements.

